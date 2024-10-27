Georgia News

Atlanta takes on Washington in conference showdown

Atlanta and Washington will take the floor in a matchup of Eastern Conference opponents
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

Washington Wizards (0-2, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-0, third in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Washington square off on Monday.

Atlanta finished 36-46 overall, 22-30 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hawks averaged 118.3 points per game last season, 50.2 in the paint, 17.2 off of turnovers and 13.4 on fast breaks.

Washington finished 15-67 overall and 4-12 in Southeast Division action during the 2023-24 season. The Wizards averaged 113.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 123.0 last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Seth Lundy: out (ankle), Dominick Barlow: out (back), Cody Zeller: out (personal), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder).

Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason Getz

Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic to miss Friday game versus Hornets
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Hornets threaten but Hawks hold firm, improve to 2-0
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks’ first win showed all the habits they still need to improve
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Hawks G Kobe Bufkin partially dislocates right shoulder for 2nd time
The Latest
Saturday's Scores
Mcgee runs for 223 yards and two long touchdowns as Mercer rallies past Western Carolina...
Inter Miami's Ian Fray suffers meniscus injury, will require surgery
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s ballot questions
How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech