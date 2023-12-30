Atlanta takes on Washington, aims to halt 4-game slide

Atlanta will try to break its four-game skid when the Hawks play Washington
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
8 hours ago

Atlanta Hawks (12-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta is looking to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory over Washington.

The Wizards are 1-8 against division opponents. Washington has a 3-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks are 3-3 against Southeast Division teams. Atlanta is 8-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Wizards average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Hawks give up (13.4). The Hawks' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.1%).

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 26 the Hawks won 136-108 led by 26 points from Trae Young, while Jared Butler scored 13 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is scoring 22.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 18.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Washington.

Young is averaging 27.9 points and 11.2 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 116.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.5 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 121.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Danilo Gallinari: day to day (back).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Seth Lundy: day to day (ankle), AJ Griffin: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top