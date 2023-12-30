Atlanta takes on Washington, aims to halt 4-game slide

The Wizards are 1-8 against division opponents. Washington has a 3-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks are 3-3 against Southeast Division teams. Atlanta is 8-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Wizards average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Hawks give up (13.4). The Hawks' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.1%).

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 26 the Hawks won 136-108 led by 26 points from Trae Young, while Jared Butler scored 13 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is scoring 22.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 18.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Washington.

Young is averaging 27.9 points and 11.2 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 116.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.5 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 121.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Danilo Gallinari: day to day (back).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Seth Lundy: day to day (ankle), AJ Griffin: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.