Atlanta takes on Toronto, aims to end 5-game slide

The Raptors have gone 6-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is eighth in the league with 45.6 rebounds led by Scottie Barnes averaging 9.1.

The Hawks are 6-12 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is third in the NBA scoring 122.5 points per game while shooting 46.7%.

The Raptors are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 50.3% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Raptors give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 135-128 in the last matchup on Dec. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is shooting 50.4% and averaging 21.2 points for the Raptors. Barnes is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Trae Young is scoring 27.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 116.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 122.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.4 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (quad), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out (wrist), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.