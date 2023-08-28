Atlanta takes on Phoenix, looks to halt 3-game slide

Atlanta looks to stop its three-game skid when the Atlanta Dream take on Phoenix
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Phoenix Mercury (9-25, 2-15 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (16-19, 10-9 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to break its three-game slide when the Dream take on Phoenix.

The Dream are 9-8 in home games. Atlanta is 8-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mercury have gone 1-15 away from home. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference allowing 83.5 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mercury won the last matchup 91-71 on Aug. 4. Diana Taurasi scored 42 points to help lead the Mercury to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 17.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Cheyenne Parker is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Brittney Griner is averaging 18 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mercury. Taurasi is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 2-8, averaging 76.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 77.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

