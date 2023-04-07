X

Atlanta takes on Philadelphia, looks for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
Atlanta faces Philadelphia looking to extend its three-game win streak

Philadelphia 76ers (52-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -9

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta comes into a matchup with Philadelphia as winners of three consecutive games.

The Hawks have gone 26-24 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 23-22 when it wins the turnover battle.

The 76ers are 32-18 against conference opponents. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.7 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won 121-109 in the last matchup on Nov. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Joel Embiid is averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 124.9 points, 48.9 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 109.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee).

76ers: Tyrese Maxey: day to day (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Gulfstream Aerospace to add 1,600 jobs in two projects near Savannah
