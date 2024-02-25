Atlanta takes on Orlando, looks to end 3-game skid

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta looks to stop its three-game slide when the Hawks play Orlando.

The Hawks are 6-6 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Atlanta is sixth in the NBA averaging 13.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.0% from downtown. Trae Young leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

The Magic are 6-5 against division opponents. Orlando is 16-21 against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic's 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (50.2%).

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hawks defeated the Magic 106-104 in their last matchup on Jan. 18. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 26 points, and Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 assists for the Hawks. Murray is averaging 17.4 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Cole Anthony is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 22.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 126.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.5 points per game.

Magic: 8-2, averaging 112.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Trae Young: day to day (finger), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

Magic: Markelle Fultz: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.