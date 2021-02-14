Atlanta takes on New York on 3-game slide

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 113-108 on Jan. 4. Julius Randle scored 28 points to help lead New York to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is shooting 46.9% and averaging 22.4 points. Derrick Rose is averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the last 10 games for New York.

Capela leads the Hawks with 13.9 rebounds and averages 13.8 points. John Collins is shooting 52.8% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.7 points on 42.8% shooting.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 113.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, six steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (hand), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Tony Snell: day to day (achilles), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (back).

