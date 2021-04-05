Atlanta takes on New Orleans, looks for 7th straight home win

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Pelicans 126-103 in their last meeting on April 2. Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 26 points, and Kira Lewis Jr. paced New Orleans scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 14.2 rebounds and averages 15.1 points. Tony Snell is shooting 62.0% and averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Adams leads the Pelicans with 9.0 rebounds and averages 8 points. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 46.5% shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).

Pelicans: Isaiah Thomas: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Ingram: out (foot), Zion Williamson: out (thumb), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (calf), Josh Hart: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.