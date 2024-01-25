Georgia News

Atlanta takes on Dallas, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Atlanta will try to break its three-game skid when the Atlanta Hawks take on Dallas
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Dallas Mavericks (24-20, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (18-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the matchup against Dallas after losing three straight games.

The Hawks are 8-12 on their home court. Atlanta is sixth in the league with 119.6 points and is shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Mavericks are 11-9 on the road. Dallas is third in the Western Conference scoring 118.1 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

The Hawks are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 118.1 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 122.7 the Hawks give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is scoring 21.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Hawks. Jalen Johnson is averaging 15.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 18.1 points for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is averaging 20.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 41.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Bruno Fernando: out (back), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Trae Young: out (concussion), Vit Krejci: out (shoulder), Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: out (thumb), Dwight Powell: out (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

