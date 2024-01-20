Atlanta takes on Cleveland, seeks 4th straight victory

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into a matchup against Cleveland as winners of three straight games.

The Hawks are 12-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks eighth in the NBA with 44.7 rebounds led by Clint Capela averaging 10.4.

The Cavaliers are 16-9 in conference play. Cleveland is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.5.

The Hawks average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Hawks average 113.6 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 122.6 the Hawks allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 127-119 in the last matchup on Dec. 17. Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points, and Trae Young led the Hawks with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 21 points and five assists for the Hawks. Jalen Johnson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and two steals for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 118.0 points, 49.3 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Trae Young: out (illness), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Vit Krejci: out (shoulder), Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw), Caris LeVert: day to day (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.