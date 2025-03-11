Atlanta takes on Charlotte, looks for 4th straight home win

The Hawks are 23-18 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 16.4 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 3.7.

The Hornets are 1-11 in division play. Charlotte has a 3-27 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks' 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Hornets allow. The Hawks average 105.3 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 119.7 the Hawks give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 23.8 points and 11.5 assists for the Hawks. Caris LeVert is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 25.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 25.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 120.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 100.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Caris LeVert: day to day (finger), Vit Krejci: day to day (back), Trae Young: day to day (quadricep), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Brandon Miller: out for season (wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), Tre Mann: out for season (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.