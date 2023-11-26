Atlanta takes on Boston, aims for 4th straight road win

Atlanta Hawks (8-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (12-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hits the road against Boston aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Celtics are 11-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 46.1 rebounds. Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics with 8.9 boards.

The Hawks have gone 6-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 53.3 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 9.3.

The Celtics average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Hawks give up. The Hawks average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Celtics allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 27.8 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 18.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Trae Young is averaging 26 points, 10.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 126.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: out (calf), Jrue Holiday: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Jalen Johnson: day to day (wrist), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

