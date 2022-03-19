Atlanta takes home win streak into matchup with New Orleans

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 27 the Hawks won 102-99 led by 31 points from Trae Young, while Devonte' Graham scored 21 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 45.6% and averaging 28.0 points for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Brandon Ingram is shooting 46.2% and averaging 22.8 points for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 120.4 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (quad), John Collins: out (finger/foot).

Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.