Atlanta takes home win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 106-93 on Jan. 9. Amir Coffey scored 21 points to help lead the Clippers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27.8 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Reggie Jackson is shooting 39.5% and averaging 17 points for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 111.1 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Robert Covington: day to day (personal), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

