Atlanta takes 4-game skid into matchup with Washington

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Atlanta is looking to break its four-game losing streak with a win over Washington The Nationals have not named a starting pitcher for Wednesday's game and the Braves plan to give Huascar Ynoa the start

Atlanta Braves (0-4) vs. Washington Nationals (1-0)

Washington; Wednesday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves enter the game as losers of their last four games.

The Nationals went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Washington hit .264 as a team last year while averaging 8.6 hits per game.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.33 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.36.

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

