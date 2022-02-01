Atlanta supply chain company brings 100 jobs to McDonough

Verte, an Atlanta-based company, said Monday that it plans to expand its operations in the county with new workers in the former Snapper/Briggs and Stratton plant in McDonough, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Its current operation in Liberty Industrial Park employs more than 200 people.

“Verte is thrilled about our relationship with the city of McDonough and Henry County and as a startup, we value both the workforce and the talent here,” Steve Bullard, Verte's executive vice president of operations, told The Journal-Constitution. “As an e-commerce technology company, we are excited to continue bringing quality jobs and innovation to Henry County.”