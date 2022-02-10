Atlanta suburb big step closer to voting on cityhood

ATLANTA (AP) — Plans to give residents of an affluent Atlanta suburb the chance to form their own city cleared a big hurdle on Thursday.
The state Senate voted 31 to 18 in favor of holding a referendum on whether to form the city of East Cobb. A similar measure cleared the state House last month, though lawmakers there will have to approve an amended version of the proposal before it can go to the governor's desk.
Proponents say the move will bring government closer to the people and give local residents greater control over development in the area. Opponents have questioned the need for the city and raised concerns about its costs.
Cobb County is facing the prospect of losing at least three other areas that also may get legislative approval this year to vote on cityhood.
Democratic Sen. Michelle Au urged her colleagues on Thursday to slow down to first determine how four new cities would affect Cobb County's finances.
Republican Sen. John Albers, the sponsor of the East Cobb cityhood bill before the state Senate, said the state Legislature has supported previous efforts to allow other residents in metro Atlanta to decide whether they want to form their own city.
“Ultimately, here in the General Assembly we do not create cities," he said. "We only create the opportunity for the citizens in those areas to vote.”