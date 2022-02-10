Atlanta suburb big step closer to voting on cityhood

The state Senate voted 31 to 18 in favor of holding a referendum on whether to form the city of East Cobb. A similar measure cleared the state House last month, though lawmakers there will have to approve an amended version of the proposal before it can go to the governor's desk.

Proponents say the move will bring government closer to the people and give local residents greater control over development in the area. Opponents have questioned the need for the city and raised concerns about its costs.