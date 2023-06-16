X

Atlanta snaps a 7-game losing streak against Connecticut

Georgia News
54 minutes ago
Allisha Gray had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds, Cheyenne Parker forced overtime with a last-second shot and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 92-88 to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Allisha Gray had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds, Cheyenne Parker forced overtime with a last-second shot and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 92-88 on Thursday night to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series.

Atlanta led 78-73 with 1:57 left in regulation before Connecticut went on a 7-0 run to take the lead on DeWanna Bonner's 3-pointer with 43.4 seconds left. Neither team scored again in regulation until Parker split a double team to sink a shot with 0.5 seconds left.

Atlanta made its first five field goals of overtime to take an 89-84 lead with 2:23 left. The Dream didn’t score again until Gray’s free throws with 21.9 seconds left for a five-point lead.

Atlanta (4-5) has won back-to-back games on the road after toping New York 86-79 on Tuesday. The Dream continue their four-game road swing at Indiana on Sunday before ending it at Dallas on Tuesday.

Parker and Rhyne Howard each scored 19 points for Atlanta. Rookie Haley Jones, who made her third career start, had 10 points and nine assists.

Parker scored the first five points of Atlanta's 11-0 run to open the second half for a 51-50 lead.

Brionna Jones had 28 points and 13 rebounds for Connecticut (8-3). Alyssa Thomas added 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists, and Bonner finished with 20 points.

Thomas made a basket early in the fourth quarter to reach 3,000 career points.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

