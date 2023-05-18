Atlanta sells Brazilian winger Luiz Araújo, heading home to join Flamengo.

The 26-year-old has three goals and two assists for United this season, including a goal in a 4-0 victory over Colorado on Wednesday night. But he never quite lived up to expectations after arriving in Atlanta as a designated player from French champion Lille during the 2021 season.

Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra said Atlanta will “be actively seeking reinforcements” during the summer transfer window to bolster a club that sits fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference with 21 points (6-4-3).