Atlanta schools to go virtual for a week due to COVID spike

Georgia's two largest school districts — Gwinnett County and Cobb County — have not announced any changes to returning to school in person as of Saturday.

Georgia has hit new records for COVID infections, with more than 24,000 infections reported on Thursday and Friday.

Six health care systems that serve metro Atlanta said in a combined statement this week they have experienced 100 to 200 percent increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations in eight days, with the vast majority of the patients unvaccinated. They urged people not to come to the hospital just to get tested for the virus.