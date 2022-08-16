Atlanta schools to give more students access to telehealth

More than 4 in 10 U.S. high school students said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the pandemic, according to government findings released in March. Since schools resumed in-person instruction, school officials and experts have reported an alarming rise in anxiety, depression and other mental health problems among kids.

A quarter of Atlanta public school children in grades 3 through 12 last year were at elevated or extremely elevated risk for developing an emotional or behavioral disorder, the district said. More than a third of students were chronically absent.

Two elementary schools in the district already offer telehealth services in partnership with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Hazel Health doctors, nurse practitioners, physician associates and locally licensed child therapists will be available from school and at home on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., the district said.

It plans to train staff and conduct outreach with the community about the program.