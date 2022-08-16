BreakingNews
Former ITT Tech students get $3.9 billion in loan debt cancellation
ajc logo
X

Atlanta schools to give more students access to telehealth

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Responding to the pandemic’s toll on student health, Atlanta’s public schools are launching a new program to give most of their schoolchildren remote access to doctors and therapists

ATLANTA (AP) — Responding to the pandemic's toll on student health, Atlanta's public schools are launching a new program to give most of their schoolchildren remote access to doctors and therapists.

The telehealth services should be available to all students — from kindergarten through 12th grade — at 64 of the district's 87 schools by the end of the school year after the Board of Education last week approved a contract with provider Hazel Health, the district said in a news release.

The contract can be renewed each year and costs $500,000. Hazel Health will bill families' insurers for the virtual sessions, though district spokesperson Seth Coleman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution no student will be turned away for lacking health coverage.

“It is imperative that our scholars have access to physical and mental health services,” APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said in a statement. “Removing these barriers is a game-changer for us because simply put, our scholars cannot reach their full academic potential if they are not well."

The pandemic put enormous stress on students around the country as they grappled with job losses in their families and isolation as a result of school closures and lockdowns.

More than 4 in 10 U.S. high school students said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the pandemic, according to government findings released in March. Since schools resumed in-person instruction, school officials and experts have reported an alarming rise in anxiety, depression and other mental health problems among kids.

A quarter of Atlanta public school children in grades 3 through 12 last year were at elevated or extremely elevated risk for developing an emotional or behavioral disorder, the district said. More than a third of students were chronically absent.

Two elementary schools in the district already offer telehealth services in partnership with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Hazel Health doctors, nurse practitioners, physician associates and locally licensed child therapists will be available from school and at home on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., the district said.

It plans to train staff and conduct outreach with the community about the program.

Editors' Picks
A deeper look at the top-10 teams in classes 3A-A6h ago
Flight attendant fired by Delta alleges racial discrimination
2h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
42m ago
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton explains why he left Georgia
22h ago
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton explains why he left Georgia
22h ago
The Jolt: Georgia lands college football title game after Music Midtown pulls out
5h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
1h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top