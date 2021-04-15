Atlanta school replacing KKK leader’s name with Hank Aaron's

The Atlanta Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to change the name of Forrest Hill Academy to Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy, news outlets reported. The new name is expected to be in place by the time students return to the southwest Atlanta alternative school in August.

Aaron, a former Atlanta Braves baseball player, died in January at the age of 86. Under the nickname "Hammerin' Hank," he set a wide array of career hitting records during his 23-year span, ultimately breaking Babe Ruth's home run record while enduring racist threats.