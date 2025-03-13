Atlanta puts home win streak on the line against Los Angeles

The Hawks have gone 17-16 at home. Atlanta gives up 119.6 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 14-20 away from home. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference scoring 50.8 points per game in the paint led by Ivica Zubac averaging 14.1.

The 117.4 points per game the Hawks score are 8.5 more points than the Clippers allow (108.9). The Clippers average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Hawks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is shooting 40.3% and averaging 24.0 points for the Hawks. Georges Niang is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Derrick Jones Jr. is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 25.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 122.1 points, 43.0 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (personal), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

Clippers: Ben Simmons: out (knee), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.