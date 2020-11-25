Atlanta Public Schools employees to get $1,000 stipend

The payment, plus the district's share of related payroll taxes, will cost the district about $7.5 million, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. M oney will come from a $30.5 million spend-down of rainy day funds approved by the school board earlier this month.

District officials said the payment is a way to show appreciation for teachers and other employees who did not receive raises this year because of budget uncertainties. APS increased its minimum wage this year from $12.70 an hour to $15 an hour, but that led to raises for only about 1,000 employees.