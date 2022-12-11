BreakingNews
UPDATE: 77-year-old mother found stabbed to death in Buckhead home, SUV stolen
Atlanta police: Woman, 77, found slain in gated neighborhood

Atlanta police say someone fatally stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside her home in a gated neighborhood

ATLANTA (AP) — Someone fatally stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside her home in a gated neighborhood before stealing her SUV, Atlanta police said Sunday.

Eleanor Bowles was found dead by her son Saturday evening at her home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, news outlets reported.

Police homicide unit commander Lt. Germain Dearlove told a news conference Sunday that Bowles had been stabbed multiple times.

“This is not a way that a family should have to spend their holiday season, mourning and grieving a death of a loved one,” Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said. “We will leave no stones unturned to find a resolution for this family.”

A Lexus SUV was stolen from the home following the attack, investigators said. The vehicle was found later Saturday in neighboring DeKalb County. Police released security camera images of a person of interest opening the vehicle’s door. No arrests had been announced Sunday afternoon.

