Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta police officer shot during arrest attempt

Georgia News
51 minutes ago
At Atlanta police officer was shot multiple times and seriously injured while attempting to arrest a person sought in a robbery that occurred last year

ATLANTA (AP) — At Atlanta police officer was shot multiple times and seriously injured Monday while attempting to arrest a person sought in a robbery that occurred last year, news outlets reported.

Officers were attempting to take a man into custody on a warrant for robbery and assault with a firearm in October when the person began shooting, authorities said.

The man ran into a nearby apartment complex and was captured, and the officer was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Deputy Chief Darin Schierbaum told a news briefing the officer, an 11-year veteran, was seriously injured. “He will have a long road of recovery,” Schierbaum said.

Christian Eppinger, 22, was arrested and will face multiple felony charges, police said in a statement.

Officials did not immediately release the name of the officer who was shot.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Black lawmakers blast plans for monument to Justice Thomas
1h ago
Georgia man held without bond in killing of wife's dog
1h ago
Vernon Jones quits Georgia governor bid to run for Congress
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top