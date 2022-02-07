Atlanta police officer shot during arrest attempt

ATLANTA (AP) — At Atlanta police officer was shot multiple times and seriously injured Monday while attempting to arrest a person sought in a robbery that occurred last year, news outlets reported.
Officers were attempting to take a man into custody on a warrant for robbery and assault with a firearm in October when the person began shooting, authorities said.
The man ran into a nearby apartment complex and was captured, and the officer was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Deputy Chief Darin Schierbaum told a news briefing the officer, an 11-year veteran, was seriously injured. “He will have a long road of recovery,” Schierbaum said.
Christian Eppinger, 22, was arrested and will face multiple felony charges, police said in a statement.
Officials did not immediately release the name of the officer who was shot.