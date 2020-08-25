Atlanta Police: Officer finds body in truck's back seat

ATLANTA (AP) — A man's body was found in the back seat of an abandoned pickup truck Tuesday morning, Atlanta police said.
Police spokesman Capt. A. B. Jackson said an officer was performing routine patrols when he found a Dodge pickup truck near the roadway in southwest Atlanta, news outlets reported.
The officer began preparing impound paperwork but when he approached the vehicle he smelled something odd, Jackson said. When the officer looked inside the vehicle, there was a body on the floor in the back seat.
Jackson said the man died a while ago and details surrounding his death were unclear.
“The vehicle has mud in the inside and all over it, and the man has been deceased for a minute,” Jackson said. “We are trying to figure out how the vehicle got here.”
Investigators said they were reviewing surveillance footage of the area. Police said anyone with information should contact the department.