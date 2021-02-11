Atlanta Police: Missing 12-year-old found fatally shot

Nearby residents said they heard several gunshots behind their homes Tuesday evening. However, police said they were getting conflicting reports of when the shots were heard in the area.

Police expect the autopsy to determine an approximate time of death. The boy’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities said they have multiple leads but have asked anyone with information to contact the department.

“We don’t want anybody to die. Especially by gun violence,” said Price. “When young people are gunned down in our city, we take that very seriously.”