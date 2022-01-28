Atlanta police make 2nd arrest in fatal shooting of infant

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a second person in connection with the shooting death of a 6-month-old baby.
Police announced Thursday that Sharice Ingram turned herself in on Wednesday. She is charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the Monday death of Grayson Fleming-Gray. The baby was shot while riding in a vehicle.
Police on Tuesday arrested 22-year-old Dequasie Little, also charging him with aggravated assault and felony murder.
Both Little and Ingram remained jailed Thursday. It's unclear if either one has an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Police had said they believed someone else besides Little was involved.
The shooting prompted comments Tuesday from Police Chief Rodney Bryant and Mayor Andre Dickens that gun violence was out of control.
Dickens called on members of the community to advocate for people to put guns down and find other ways to resolve conflicts.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said her office is working with the mayor and police to target repeat offenders and ensure they get long prison sentences.