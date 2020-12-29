Atlanta police ID suspect after girl killed by stray bullet

“Our hearts are broken by the senseless murder of Kennedy,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said after the shooting.

“While the Atlanta Police Department has significant leads in the apprehension of those responsible, it does not erase the pain felt when a beautiful, vibrant, and loving child is tragically taken from her family,” the mayor added.

Police are asking anyone with information on Reed's whereabouts to call 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. A reward of up to $15,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect is available.

Along with felony murder, Reed also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and reckless conduct.

This year marks the deadliest year the city has had in more than two decades. There have been 150 homicides in the city this year.