ajc logo
X

Atlanta police arrest man suspected of anti-LGBTQ vandalism

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Atlanta police say they have arrested a man they suspect spray-painted swastikas on a rainbow crosswalk meant to honor the city’s LGTBQ community, as well as at other sites

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say they have arrested a man they suspect spray-painted swastikas on a rainbow crosswalk meant to honor the city's LGTBQ community, as well as at other sites.

Police tell local news outlets that they went to an apartment in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood around noon Friday seeking the man. A SWAT team was called after the man refused to come out. Around 5 p.m., the man, who has not been named, emerged and was arrested.

The first swastika was found Wednesday on the crosswalk. A second swastika, as well as an obscenity and an anti-gay slur, were found on the crosswalk in Midtown on Friday.

A swastika and other graffiti were also painted before dawn Friday on the nearby Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Police said security cameras at both locations captured images of a man.

"This is an unacceptable act in this city, anywhere in this city or in any form where citizens are targeted by hate," interim police chief Darin Schierbaum told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "This department is aggressively looking now for the individual who did this."

Police said they believe the same man painted the swastika on Wednesday, releasing video of both incidents.

Schierbaum said the police department is investigating the acts as hate crimes.

Editors' Picks
Jury imposes $1.7 billion verdict, largest in state history, against Ford3h ago
Man arrested after another swastika, anti-gay slur appear on Midtown’s rainbow crosswalk
1h ago
Breaking: Judge denies Graham’s push to delay Fulton testimony
5h ago
Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
3h ago
Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
3h ago
Corky Kell Classic: Pisgah downs Fellowship Christian
1h ago
The Latest
Judge reinstates work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan
15m ago
Column: Five troubling sports stories on a dreary day
2h ago
Georgia lawmakers examine changing state K-12 school funding
2h ago
Featured
June 17, 2022 Atlanta: Deangelo Sanford throws down several bottles of water a day Friday, June 17, 2022 during his job as a sign man on the entry ramp to the Buford Connector from Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Sanford who works for North Georgia Concrete says the key to working through a heat wave is to, “Hydrate, find shade and keep your head on the swivel.” Atlanta is in the middle of a June heat wave. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says after Friday evening, the storm chance drops out of the forecast for the weekend and much of next week. Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the low 90s, but Lopez expects the reprieve will be short-lived. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
6h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
4h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top