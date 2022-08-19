Atlanta police arrest man suspected of anti-LGBTQ vandalism

Police tell local news outlets that they went to an apartment in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood around noon Friday seeking the man. A SWAT team was called after the man refused to come out. Around 5 p.m., the man, who has not been named, emerged and was arrested.

The first swastika was found Wednesday on the crosswalk. A second swastika, as well as an obscenity and an anti-gay slur, were found on the crosswalk in Midtown on Friday.