Atlanta Police: 8 arrested, precinct damaged during protest

Protesters gathered at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta around 8 p.m. to show their support for Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old who was shot multiple times — apparently in the back while three of his children looked on — by a Kenosha police officer Sunday.

A family attorney on Tuesday said Blake was paralyzed, and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again. Kenosha police have said little about what happened, other than that they were responding to a domestic dispute.