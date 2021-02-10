Atlanta police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on I-85

Atlanta police said the incident on Interstate 85 near the I-75 connection happened early Wednesday morning, causing all southbound lanes in Midtown to be shut down, news outlets reported.

Police Capt. Dorian Graham said officers responded to the area around 5:15 a.m. and found one victim fatally shot in the head. Another victim at the scene was hospitalized in stable condition. Police said a third person was also wounded but officers have not located them.