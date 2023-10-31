Atlanta plays Washington after Murray's 41-point showing

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Washington Wizards after Dejounte Murray scored 41 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 127-113 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Atlanta went 41-41 overall, 8-8 in Southeast Division play and 24-17 at home last season. The Hawks averaged 7.1 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

Washington went 35-47 overall and 21-31 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Wizards averaged 6.9 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

Wizards: Landry Shamet: out (toe), Daniel Gafford: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.