Atlanta plays Washington after Murray's 41-point showing

Atlanta hosts the Washington Wizards after Dejounte Murray scored 41 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 127-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
8 hours ago

Washington Wizards (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Washington Wizards after Dejounte Murray scored 41 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 127-113 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Atlanta went 41-41 overall, 8-8 in Southeast Division play and 24-17 at home last season. The Hawks averaged 7.1 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

Washington went 35-47 overall and 21-31 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Wizards averaged 6.9 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

Wizards: Landry Shamet: out (toe), Daniel Gafford: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
