Atlanta plays Philadelphia, aims to end road losing streak

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is shooting 51.2% and averaging 29.5 points. Embiid is averaging 8.9 rebounds and 26.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Capela is second on the Hawks averaging 15.4 points and is adding 14.6 rebounds. Solomon Hill is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 6.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24 assists, 10.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 46.7% shooting.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, 45 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.4 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 48.2% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Mike Scott: out (hip).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Trae Young: out (ankle), Kevin Huerter: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.