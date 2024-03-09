Atlanta plays New Orleans, aims for 4th straight home win

New Orleans Pelicans (38-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (28-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts New Orleans trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Hawks have gone 16-16 at home. Atlanta averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 17-15 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pelicans are 20-13 on the road. New Orleans averages 116.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Hawks' 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Pelicans allow. The Hawks average 116.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 122.0 the Hawks give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 123-105 in the last matchup on Nov. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdan Bogdanovic is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.6 points for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.6 points and 5.8 assists for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 47.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe), Kobe Bufkin: out (toe).

Pelicans: Dyson Daniels: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.