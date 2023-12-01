Atlanta plays Milwaukee following Young's 45-point performance

The Bucks are 11-6 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee scores 120.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 6-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 44.4 rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 9.7.

The Bucks score 120.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 122.3 the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Bucks allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 127-110 on Oct. 29. Young scored 20 points to help lead the Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.8 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 26.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Young is averaging 26.8 points, 10.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 124.9 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 124.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (ankle), Jae Crowder: out (groin).

Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out (wrist), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.