Atlanta plays Milwaukee following Murray's 44-point game

Milwaukee Bucks (46-27, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (34-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Milwaukee Bucks after Dejounte Murray scored 44 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 123-122 overtime win over the Boston Celtics.

The Hawks are 20-26 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta gives up 120.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Bucks are 31-14 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 44.2 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.5.

The Hawks are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks are shooting 49.0% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 49.4% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Hawks defeated the Bucks 127-110 in their last meeting on Oct. 29. Trae Young led the Hawks with 20 points, and Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is averaging 11.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hawks. Murray is averaging 28.0 points over the last 10 games.

Damian Lillard is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bucks. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 42.4 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 117.0 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Mouhamed Gueye: out (ucl), Kobe Bufkin: out (toe), Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), AJ Griffin: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

Bucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.