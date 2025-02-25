Atlanta plays Miami for conference matchup

The Heat are 15-18 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 3-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 7-3 in division games. Atlanta is third in the league scoring 54.2 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 11.8.

The Heat's 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Heat allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Herro is averaging 24 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Heat. Nikola Jovic is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Young is averaging 24 points and 11.5 assists for the Hawks. Georges Niang is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 104.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 123.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Kevin Love: day to day (personal), Nikola Jovic: day to day (hand).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.