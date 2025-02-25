Atlanta plays Miami for conference matchup

Atlanta Hawks (27-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (26-30, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
The Heat are 15-18 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 3-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Hawks are 7-3 in division games. Atlanta is third in the league scoring 54.2 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 11.8.
The Heat's 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Heat allow.
TOP PERFORMERS: Herro is averaging 24 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Heat. Nikola Jovic is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
Young is averaging 24 points and 11.5 assists for the Hawks. Georges Niang is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 104.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.
Hawks: 5-5, averaging 123.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.
INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Kevin Love: day to day (personal), Nikola Jovic: day to day (hand).
Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications
Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds
Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.
Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness
The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.
Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025
The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.