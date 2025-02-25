Georgia News
Atlanta plays Miami for conference matchup

The Heat will take on conference foe Atlanta
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

Atlanta Hawks (27-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (26-30, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Heat are 15-18 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 3-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 7-3 in division games. Atlanta is third in the league scoring 54.2 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 11.8.

The Heat's 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Heat allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Herro is averaging 24 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Heat. Nikola Jovic is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Young is averaging 24 points and 11.5 assists for the Hawks. Georges Niang is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 104.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 123.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Kevin Love: day to day (personal), Nikola Jovic: day to day (hand).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Placeholder Image

Nearly three years after two whistleblowers accused Georgia Tech of flaunting federal cybersecurity policies, another has filed a lawsuit alleging the university misappropriated funds.

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

