Atlanta plays Miami following Young's 41-point game

Atlanta takes on the Miami Heat after Trae Young scored 41 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 120-119 win against the Orlando Magic
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Miami Heat (4-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Miami Heat after Trae Young scored 41 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 120-119 victory against the Orlando Magic.

Atlanta went 41-41 overall, 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 24-17 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 118.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.1 last season.

Miami finished 44-38 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Heat averaged 109.5 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Wesley Matthews: out (calf), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

Heat: Caleb Martin: day to day (knee), Nikola Jovic: day to day (wrist), Jamal Cain: day to day (illness), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel will allow a daily pause in Gaza combat, as US seeks a multiday break4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rivian closes 1,800-acre Georgia land deal for $5B EV factory
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb school board Democrats move to cut ties with redistricting law firm
5h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother of man killed during theft of French bulldog sues complex over security
10h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother of man killed during theft of French bulldog sues complex over security
10h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia man arrested, accused of threatening to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Young scores 41, Murray hits go-ahead 3 as the Hawks beat the Magic 120-119 in Mexico...
1h ago
The Great Grift: COVID-19 fraudster used stolen relief aid to purchase a private island...
2h ago
McCreary's 18 lead Mercer over Chicago State 66-61
4h ago
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
19h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top