Atlanta plays Los Angeles following Gray's 26-point outing

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Allisha Gray scored 26 points in the Atlanta Dream's 94-89 victory against the Washington Mystics

Los Angeles Sparks (7-9, 6-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (6-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -4.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Los Angeles Sparks after Allisha Gray scored 26 points in the Atlanta Dream's 94-89 win against the Washington Mystics.

The Dream have gone 2-5 in home games. Atlanta has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sparks are 2-5 in road games. Los Angeles is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is averaging 16.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Dream.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 85.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.1 points per game.

Sparks: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

