Atlanta plays Los Angeles, aims to end home slide

Atlanta comes into a matchup with Los Angeles after losing three home games in a row
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Los Angeles Sparks (4-9, 2-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (5-6, 2-4 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream plays Los Angeles Sparks looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Dream have gone 2-4 in home games. Atlanta is sixth in the WNBA allowing 80.5 points per game while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Sparks are 1-5 on the road. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Atlanta is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles averages 77.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 80.5 Atlanta gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream won 92-81 in the last meeting on May 16. Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 25 points, and Kia Nurse led the Sparks with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

Dearica Hamby is averaging 19.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Lexie Brown is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (hand).

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.