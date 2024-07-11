Atlanta plays Las Vegas on home losing streak

The Dream have gone 3-7 at home. Atlanta is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Aces have gone 6-3 away from home. Las Vegas is eighth in the WNBA scoring 35.6 points per game in the paint led by A'ja Wilson averaging 14.1.

Atlanta is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Las Vegas allows to opponents. Las Vegas averages 8.3 more points per game (89.1) than Atlanta allows to opponents (80.8).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream won 78-74 in the last matchup on May 31. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 24 points, and Wilson led the Aces with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is averaging 16.3 points for the Dream.

Wilson is averaging 26.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.7 blocks for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 91.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (ankle), Jordin Canada: out (finger).

Aces: None listed.

