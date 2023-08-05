Atlanta plays Indiana following Parker's 20-point game

Atlanta hosts the Indiana Fever after Cheyenne Parker scored 20 points in the Atlanta Dream's 91-71 loss to the Phoenix Mercury
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

Indiana Fever (7-20, 4-10 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (14-13, 8-8 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces the Indiana Fever after Cheyenne Parker scored 20 points in the Atlanta Dream's 91-71 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Dream are 8-8 in conference games. Atlanta is seventh in the WNBA with 18.8 assists per game led by Allisha Gray averaging 3.4.

The Fever are 4-10 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 100-94 on June 18, with Gray scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is averaging 17.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.3 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Fever: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Fever: NaLyssa Smith: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

TRUMP PROBE
Vendors anticipate slowdown ahead of Fulton courthouse road closures8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia attorney sentenced to 18 months on Jan. 6 charges
9h ago

Credit: AP

ATLANTA BRAVES
Max Fried pitches like an ace in his return: ‘I felt sharper than expected’
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

August a historically deadly month in Atlanta, police warn
18h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

August a historically deadly month in Atlanta, police warn
18h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Heather McElroy

Most of his possessions were stolen, but not a Greg Maddux bobblehead
10h ago
The Latest
No big winner, again: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
2h ago
Fried dazzles in return, Murphy and Ozuna homer back-to-back as Braves cool off Cubs 8-0
8h ago
Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah carted off practice field with ankle injury
14h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Film festivals, a circus and more
Braves Holdings posts $270 million in revenue
18h ago
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top