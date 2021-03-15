Atlanta plays Houston on 5-game win streak

The Rockets and Hawks meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. leads the Rockets with 8.3 assists and scores 17 points per game. Jae'Sean Tate is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 11 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 26.4 points and is adding 4.0 rebounds. John Collins is averaging 8.4 rebounds and 18.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 101.9 points, 39.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points on 51.0% shooting.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 112 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: PJ Tucker: out (not with team), Dante Exum: out (calf), Rodions Kurucs: out (oblique), John Wall: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Christian Wood: out (ankle), Danuel House: out (knee).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (adductor), De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (ankle/knee), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles), Clint Capela: out (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.