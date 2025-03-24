Atlanta plays Houston on 3-game win streak

The Rockets have gone 26-11 at home. Houston is the league leader with 48.6 rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 10.5.

The Hawks are 16-19 on the road. Atlanta ranks second in the NBA with 29.4 assists per game led by Trae Young averaging 11.4.

The Rockets average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer makes per game than the Hawks allow (14.1). The Hawks score 8.5 more points per game (117.6) than the Rockets allow (109.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 19 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Young is averaging 24.1 points and 11.4 assists for the Hawks. Georges Niang is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 9-1, averaging 118.6 points, 50.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 122.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Reed Sheppard: out (thumb).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Jacob Toppin: out (elbow), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Keaton Wallace: out (shoulder), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.