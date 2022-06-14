ajc logo
Atlanta plays Connecticut on 3-game road skid

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta will attempt to stop its three-game road skid when the Dream visit Connecticut

Atlanta Dream (7-6, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (10-4, 5-2 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will attempt to end its three-game road skid when the Dream face Connecticut.

The Sun have gone 5-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Connecticut ranks third in the WNBA with 38.9 points in the paint led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 9.9.

The Dream are 3-3 against conference opponents. Atlanta ranks eighth in the WNBA with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Monique Billings averaging 2.1.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Sun. Brionna Jones is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Rhyne Howard is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Dream. Cheyenne Parker is averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 87.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Experience key in Braves catcher William Contreras' improvement behind plate
