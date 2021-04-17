Atlanta plays conference foe Indiana

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Hawks 125-113 in their last matchup on Feb. 13. Doug McDermott led Indiana with 26 points, and Clint Capela paced Atlanta scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young leads the Hawks with 9.5 assists and scores 25.2 points per game. Capela is shooting 60.7% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and six assists for the Pacers. McConnell is shooting 64.0% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, seven steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 47.0% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, nine steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: day to day (foot), De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: day to day (ankle), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (achilles).

Pacers: Doug McDermott: out (ankle), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (ankle), JaKarr Sampson: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.