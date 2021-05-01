Atlanta plays Chicago, aims for 5th straight home win

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 120-108 in the last matchup on April 9. Trae Young led Atlanta with 42 points, and LaVine led Chicago with 50 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young leads the Hawks with 9.5 assists and scores 25.4 points per game. Solomon Hill is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers and 6.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 22.3 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 21.4 assists, seven steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 48.2% shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 104.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Kevin Huerter: out (shoulder).

Bulls: Troy Brown Jr.: out (ankle), Zach LaVine: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.