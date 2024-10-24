Georgia News

Atlanta plays Charlotte in conference matchup

Atlanta plays Charlotte in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Charlotte Hornets (1-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (1-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on Charlotte in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Atlanta finished 36-46 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division action a season ago. The Hawks shot 46.5% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

Charlotte went 21-61 overall and 6-10 in Southeast Division games during the 2023-24 season. The Hornets averaged 106.6 points per game last season, 47.9 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Hawks: Seth Lundy: day to day (ankle), Cody Zeller: day to day (undisclosed), Dominick Barlow: day to day (back), Kobe Bufkin: day to day (shoulder).

Hornets: Cody Martin: day to day (wrist), Josh Green: day to day (achilles), Mark Williams: day to day (foot), Brandon Miller: day to day (hip), DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks waive two players to solidify roster ahead of regular season
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hawks lose exhibition finale, turn focus to season opener vs. Nets
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Young scores 30, Okongwu adds career-high 28 as Hawks open with 120-116 win over Nets
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Hawks plan to utilize all options when Trae Young is not on the court
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial2h ago
Atlanta's No. 1 pick Risacher hits 1st NBA shot, vows to get 'better and better and...2h ago
Kennesaw State gets program's first FBS victory and ends Liberty's 17-game regular-season...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Many voters in Georgia don’t believe this year’s election will be fair
TORPY: Atlanta’s corruption watchdog in hot water - for doing her job
Kirby Smart further explains Georgia’s ‘Squib Kick That Wasn’t’