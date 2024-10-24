Atlanta plays Charlotte in conference matchup

Atlanta finished 36-46 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division action a season ago. The Hawks shot 46.5% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

Charlotte went 21-61 overall and 6-10 in Southeast Division games during the 2023-24 season. The Hornets averaged 106.6 points per game last season, 47.9 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Hawks: Seth Lundy: day to day (ankle), Cody Zeller: day to day (undisclosed), Dominick Barlow: day to day (back), Kobe Bufkin: day to day (shoulder).

Hornets: Cody Martin: day to day (wrist), Josh Green: day to day (achilles), Mark Williams: day to day (foot), Brandon Miller: day to day (hip), DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.